Bucknell hosts Holy Cross after Foreman’s 20-point performance

Holy Cross Crusaders (17-10, 10-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (15-12, 10-6 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Bucknell after Simone Foreman scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 59-55 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison have gone 10-3 in home games.

The Crusaders are 10-6 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross leads the Patriot with 15.2 assists. Kaitlyn Flanagan leads the Crusaders with 5.2.

Bucknell makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Holy Cross averages 61.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 59.2 Bucknell allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Ashley Sofilkanich is shooting 54.1% and averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Berger is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.