Bucknell Bison take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot League Tournament

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-18, 7-12 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (17-14, 13-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Loyola (MD).

The Bison’s record in Patriot League play is 13-5, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference games. Bucknell ranks second in the Patriot League with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Noah Williamson averaging 9.9.

The Greyhounds are 7-12 against Patriot League teams. Loyola (MD) is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bucknell scores 73.9 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 71.0 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists. Williamson is shooting 64.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Milos Ilic is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

