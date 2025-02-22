Buckley leads SE Louisiana against East Texas A&M after 25-point performance

East Texas A&M Lions (3-24, 1-15 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (17-10, 11-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in SE Louisiana’s 88-82 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 7-3 on their home court. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland scoring 73.1 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 1-15 in conference play. East Texas A&M is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 63.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.6 SE Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Buckley is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

TJ Thomas is averaging 4.7 points for the East Texas A&M Lions. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: SE Louisiana Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

East Texas A&M Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.