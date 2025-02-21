Brzovic leads Charleston (SC) against Drexel after 20-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-14, 6-9 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Drexel after Ante Brzovic scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 73-62 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons are 5-5 on their home court. Drexel is 8-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 11-4 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 15.9 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.5.

Drexel’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) scores 10.1 more points per game (77.4) than Drexel allows to opponents (67.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yame Butler is averaging 13.9 points for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.2 points. Brzovic is shooting 56.2% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

