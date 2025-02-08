Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Elon

Elon Phoenix (15-9, 6-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-6, 8-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Elon after Ante Brzovic scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 66-63 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 16.1 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.4.

The Phoenix are 6-5 against CAA opponents. Elon is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Charleston (SC) scores 78.0 points, 10.0 more per game than the 68.0 Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 18.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 15.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Matthew Van Komen is averaging 6.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.