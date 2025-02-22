Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Drexel

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-14, 6-9 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Drexel after Ante Brzovic scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 73-62 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons have gone 5-5 in home games. Drexel averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 11-4 in conference play. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 15.9 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.5.

Drexel scores 70.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 74.2 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Drexel allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Yame Butler is averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brzovic is averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.