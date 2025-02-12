Bryant visits NJIT after Zuniga’s 20-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (13-11, 6-5 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (9-15, 6-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Bryant after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 71-63 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders have gone 5-7 at home. NJIT ranks sixth in the America East with 12.1 assists per game led by Zuniga averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in America East play.

NJIT scores 65.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 58.8 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 57.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 64.8 NJIT gives up to opponents.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Trinity Williams is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Ali Brigham is shooting 52.7% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.