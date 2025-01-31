Bryant visits Moore and NJIT

Bryant Bulldogs (13-9, 7-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-17, 2-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Bryant after Tim Moore Jr. scored 24 points in NJIT’s 83-62 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders have gone 4-5 at home. NJIT ranks third in the America East in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Moore paces the Highlanders with 7.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in America East play. Bryant averages 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

NJIT averages 63.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 76.4 Bryant gives up. Bryant scores 14.0 more points per game (83.6) than NJIT gives up (69.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Connor Withers is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

