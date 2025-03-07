Bryant takes on UMBC in America East Tournament

UMBC Retrievers (13-18, 5-11 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (20-11, 14-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and UMBC play in the America East Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 14-2, and their record is 6-9 in non-conference games. Bryant is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Retrievers’ record in America East play is 5-11. UMBC is second in the America East scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Bryant averages 82.1 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 78.6 UMBC allows. UMBC has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.