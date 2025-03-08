Bryant takes on UMBC in America East Tournament

UMBC Retrievers (13-18, 5-11 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (20-11, 14-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and UMBC play in the America East Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 14-2, and their record is 6-9 against non-conference opponents. Bryant is the top team in the America East with 12.5 fast break points.

The Retrievers are 5-11 against America East opponents. UMBC scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Bryant’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

