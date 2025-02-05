Bryant plays Albany (NY) after Pinzon’s 29-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-9, 8-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Albany (NY) after Rafael Pinzon scored 29 points in Bryant’s 92-70 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in home games. Bryant scores 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Great Danes are 3-5 in America East play. Albany (NY) has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Bryant averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Pinzon is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Byron Joshua is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.