Bryant leads Illinois against Wisconsin after 20-point outing

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-12, 2-10 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits Wisconsin after Genesis Bryant scored 20 points in Illinois’ 73-60 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers are 8-4 in home games. Wisconsin allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 8-4 against conference opponents. Illinois averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 72.1 points per game, 2.7 more than the 69.4 Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Fighting Illini match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Myers is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.8 points. Serah Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kendall Bostic is averaging 16 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Bryant is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.