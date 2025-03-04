Bryant hosts New Hampshire after Pissis’ 24-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-22, 6-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-11, 13-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Bryant after Sami Pissis scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 73-66 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 on their home court. Bryant is sixth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.6.

The Wildcats are 6-9 against conference opponents. New Hampshire ranks seventh in the America East scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 8.0.

Bryant is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.7% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 14.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Jawarie Hamelin is averaging 5.3 points for the Wildcats. Pissis is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

