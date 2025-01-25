Bryant hosts Binghamton after Chenery’s 23-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (9-11, 1-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-9, 5-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Bryant after Tymu Chenery scored 23 points in Binghamton’s 70-65 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Bryant ranks seventh in the America East in team defense, giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bearcats are 1-4 in America East play. Binghamton is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Bryant averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 69.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 76.3 Bryant allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Barry Evans is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chenery is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.