Bryant faces UMBC following Timberlake’s 21-point game

UMBC Retrievers (12-14, 4-7 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-10, 10-1 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on UMBC after Earl Timberlake scored 21 points in Bryant’s 88-66 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 at home. Bryant leads the America East averaging 83.1 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Retrievers are 4-7 in America East play. UMBC is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

Bryant is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC scores 5.1 more points per game (80.3) than Bryant allows to opponents (75.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Retrievers. Bryce Johnson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.