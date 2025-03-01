Bryant and Illinois host Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Michigan after Genesis Bryant scored 22 points in Illinois’ 76-66 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Fighting Illini are 14-2 on their home court. Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olson averaging 4.3.

Illinois scores 71.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 65.1 Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Wolverines face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Bryant is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Syla Swords is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jordan Hobbs is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.