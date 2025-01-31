Bryant and Alabama A&M host Florida A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-11, 4-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Florida A&M after Anthony Bryant scored 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 98-82 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers are 5-1 on their home court. Florida A&M averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M leads the SWAC scoring 15.2 fast break points per game.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging four points for the Rattlers. Sterling Young is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

London Riley is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.8 points. Bryant is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.