Brumbaugh leads Tulane against UTSA after 23-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (12-10, 6-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits UTSA after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 23 points in Tulane’s 59-56 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners are 6-3 on their home court. UTSA is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave are 6-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

UTSA makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Tulane averages 74.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 78.0 UTSA gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging 6.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Roadrunners. Amir Spears is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Banks is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Green Wave. Brumbaugh is averaging 17 points, 4.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.