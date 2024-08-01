Browns RB D’Onta Foreman to be released from hospital after neck injury in practice

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman was expected to be released from a hospital Thursday after sustaining a neck injury during a kickoff drill in practice.

Foreman was immobilized on the field Thursday morning and flown by helicopter from the Browns’ training camp at The Greenbrier Resort to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. The team said X-rays and other imaging tests were negative and the 28-year-old will return to the team.

That was the news the Browns had hoped to hear after a scary scene hours earlier.

The team said Foreman took a “direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain.” Foreman had movement in all of his extremities.

Foreman, who was wearing a protective, padded Guardian Cap over his helmet, was treated on the field by medical staff before being strapped to a backboard. He was driven a short distance from the facility in an ambulance and transferred to the helicopter for the fight to the hospital.

The Browns continued practice after Foreman was taken away. When it ended, head trainer Joe Sheehan addressed the team and players and coaches took a knee in prayer.

“It’s tough,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said. “It’s part of football. It’s probably the worst part of football, but we’ve got a great medical team and praying and hoping for the best.”

Foreman signed with the Browns as a free agent in March. He gives Cleveland some depth at the position as Nick Chubb works his way back from a season-ending knee injury and two surgeries.

Foreman is entering his seventh season. He was drafted by Houston in the third round in 2017 after playing at Texas.

Foreman played two seasons with the Texans, two with Tennessee and one each with Carolina and Chicago. He’s rushed for 2,326 career years and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, Foreman rushed for 425 yards and four TDs in nine games with the Bears.

