Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months and could miss the entire 2025 season.

The team said Watson, who has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries, felt discomfort in his ankle after “rolling” it while in Miami. Tests showed he re-ruptured the tendon, requiring another operation.

Watson is expected to miss “significant time” in 2025, the Browns said Friday in a statement. The injury further clouds his future with the Browns, who still owe him $92 million after signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022.

Earlier this week, general manager Andrew Berry said Watson had a setback and the team was gathering more information.

The 29-year-old was originally injured on Oct. 20 in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson had surgery five days later, and he had been away from the team rehabbing his injury when he got hurt again.

The Browns have insurance that protects Watson’s contract. If he’s out for the season, they can recoup some money and get some salary-cap relief.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.