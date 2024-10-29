Browns’ decision on Watson is difficult due to circumstances but obvious to the eye test: Analysis

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

Like Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston did what Deshaun Watson couldn’t do for the Browns.

Watson’s absence again led to the return of an effective passing attack.

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 59 seconds left, in Cleveland’s 29-24 comeback win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in any of his 19 starts with the Browns. He didn’t even surpass 200 yards in any game this year before a torn Achilles tendon ended his season.

Flacco had at least 300 yards passing in five of his six starts for Cleveland last year, including the playoffs.

Eventually, the Browns (2-6) have to make a decision that’s difficult due to circumstances but obvious to the eye test. The blockbuster trade for Watson in 2022 is among the worst in NFL history. Giving him an unprecedented, fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract was even worse.

With Watson, the Browns are 9-10. Without him, coach Kevin Stefanski is 30-26 overall and twice has been named AP NFL Coach of the Year. He was 11-5 with Baker Mayfield in 2020 and went 4-1 down the stretch with Flacco last season. There are nine games remaining for Winston to prove what he can do under Stefanski.

Watson is owed $46 million for each of the next two seasons. No team would trade for him, so the Browns would have to bench him or cut him. Releasing Watson after this season would cost the team $99.8 million in dead cap money, so that scenario is unlikely. Even waiting for June 1 won’t help because they’d still lose $46 million.

Unless Watson agrees to restructure his deal — there’s no incentive for his representatives to do that — the Browns are stuck with his contract and the hope he eventually regains the Pro Bowl form he displayed in Houston before his legal troubles.

Maybe a seat on the bench could spark him next season because nothing else has worked.

Missing Saleh

The New York Jets (2-6) are 0-3 since Robert Saleh was fired and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was elevated to interim coach.

Even worse, the defense has regressed.

The Jets allowed 85 points in the first five games under Saleh, an average of 17 per game. They’ve given up 85 in the three without him, an average of 28.3 per game.

The low point came Sunday when New York’s defense couldn’t stop New England’s woeful offense — ranked last in the NFL in total yards — with the game on the line. Jacoby Brissett drove the Patriots 70 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the final three minutes, sending the Jets to their fifth straight loss.

“We talk about being at our best when our best is required, and that was not it,” Ulbrich said. “That’s on coaching, first of all, and then second, we’ve got to execute, and we did not execute in critical moments. We say that’s not who we are, but it’s who we are until we demonstrate otherwise.”

Run-less Cowboys

The Cowboys (3-4) can’t run the football and can’t stop other teams from doing it against them.

Dallas gave up 223 yards rushing in a 30-24 loss at San Francisco and is tied with Carolina for last in the NFL against the run, giving up 154.6 yards per game.

On offense, the Cowboys are last in rushing with just 74.1 yards per game. Dalvin Cook made his season debut against the 49ers and couldn’t go anywhere. He had 12 yards on six carries. Ezekiel Elliott got 34 yards on 10 runs and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season. Rico Dowdle, who leads the team with 246 yards rushing and 4.2 yards per carry, was inactive because of an illness.

Owner Jerry Jones has defended the team’s decision not to pursue Derrick Henry, who wanted to play for the Cowboys and is having an excellent season with Baltimore.

The offense’s inability to run the ball effectively has made it tougher on Dak Prescott because defenses focus on stopping the passing attack. Prescott has thrown two interceptions in each of the past three games, a sign that he’s putting pressure on himself to carry the offense and is forcing some throws.

