Brown visits Princeton after Chea’s 25-point outing

Brown Bears (10-11, 4-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-5, 7-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Brown after Ashley Chea scored 25 points in Princeton’s 74-60 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Princeton scores 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Bears have gone 4-4 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Gianna Aiello averaging 7.7.

Princeton’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Brown gives up. Brown scores 5.8 more points per game (62.0) than Princeton gives up to opponents (56.2).

The Tigers and Bears square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chea averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Skye Belker is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is averaging 15 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 64.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 56.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.