Brown visits Brown and Columbia

Brown Bears (10-9, 2-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-8, 0-6 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Brown after Avery Brown scored 24 points in Columbia’s 95-89 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions have gone 8-4 at home. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League with 17.7 assists per game led by Kenny Noland averaging 3.6.

The Bears are 2-4 in conference games. Brown has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Columbia averages 81.6 points, 8.7 more per game than the 72.9 Brown allows. Brown averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Columbia gives up.

The Lions and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals. Brown is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Landon Lewis is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 82.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.