Brown, UMKC Kangaroos to visit Cluff, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 3-10 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-10, 9-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts UMKC in a matchup of Summit League teams.

The Jackrabbits are 12-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Cluff averaging 12.2.

The Kangaroos are 3-10 against conference opponents. UMKC ranks second in the Summit League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 3.4.

South Dakota State averages 81.0 points, 13.1 more per game than the 67.9 UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Sayler is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 13.5 points. Cluff is shooting 56.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Cameron Faas is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.