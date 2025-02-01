Brown takes on Princeton following Lilly’s 34-point game

Brown Bears (10-8, 2-3 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-6, 3-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Princeton after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 34 points in Brown’s 88-79 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 at home. Princeton is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 2-3 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Cooley averaging 4.7.

Princeton scores 76.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 73.1 Brown allows. Brown averages 74.0 points per game, 1.3 more than the 72.7 Princeton allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lilly is averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Bears. Cooley is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.