Brown plays Princeton in conference matchup

Princeton Tigers (16-6, 5-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-10, 2-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kino Lilly Jr. and Brown host Xaivian Lee and Princeton in Ivy League action Friday.

The Bears are 5-4 in home games. Brown has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 5-2 in conference matchups. Princeton averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Brown averages 72.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 71.0 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 75.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 73.0 Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is averaging 18.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Aaron Cooley is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lee is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.