Brown leads UMKC against North Dakota after 26-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-16, 3-7 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 2-8 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts North Dakota after Jamar Brown scored 26 points in UMKC’s 78-72 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-4 at home. UMKC is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-7 in Summit League play. North Dakota ranks second in the Summit League with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 6.7.

UMKC’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota scores 10.8 more points per game (77.8) than UMKC gives up to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 30.0% over the last 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.