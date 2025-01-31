Brown leads South Alabama against Louisiana after 21-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-15, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Louisiana after Judah Brown scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 62-58 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-9 at home. Louisiana has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Louisiana makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). South Alabama’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Myles Corey is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Jaguars. Brown is averaging 12.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

