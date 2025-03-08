Brown leads Pennsylvania against Princeton

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-18, 4-9 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-10, 7-6 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Princeton after Sam Brown scored 42 points in Pennsylvania’s 92-87 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers have gone 8-4 at home. Princeton has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Quakers are 4-9 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Princeton averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.