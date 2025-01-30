Brown leads Pennsylvania against Brown

Brown Bears (9-8, 1-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-11, 2-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Brown after Sam Brown scored 30 points in Pennsylvania’s 93-78 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers are 4-4 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 8.9.

The Bears are 1-3 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pennsylvania is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 73.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 74.7 Pennsylvania gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Quakers. Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 18.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Bears. Aaron Cooley is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.