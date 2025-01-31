Brown leads Pennsylvania against Brown

Brown Bears (9-8, 1-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-11, 2-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Brown after Sam Brown scored 30 points in Pennsylvania’s 93-78 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 4-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 8.9.

The Bears are 1-3 in conference matchups. Brown ranks third in the Ivy League with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 6.9.

Pennsylvania averages 67.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Brown allows. Brown averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Bears match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spinoso is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Quakers. Ethan Roberts is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears. AJ Lesburt Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.