Brown leads Nicholls State against New Orleans after 28-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (15-11, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-22, 2-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on New Orleans after Robert Brown III scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 0-8 at home. New Orleans has a 0-19 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonels are 9-6 in Southland play. Nicholls State has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Orleans averages 67.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 69.9 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game New Orleans gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Privateers. Michael Thomas is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Jamal West is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.