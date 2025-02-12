Brown leads Grand Canyon against Tarleton State after 22-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (16-9, 7-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-2, 9-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Tarleton State after Tiarra Brown scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 84-55 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Antelopes have gone 15-0 at home. Grand Canyon is 19-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texans are 7-3 in conference games. Tarleton State averages 64.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Tarleton State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity San Antonio is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals for the Antelopes. Laura Erikstrup is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 13.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.