Brown leads Akron against Ohio after 24-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (5-19, 3-10 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-17, 3-10 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Ohio after Shelbee Brown scored 24 points in Akron’s 70-58 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips are 6-7 in home games. Akron has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 3-10 against MAC opponents. Ohio gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.9 points per game.

Akron’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Ohio allows. Ohio’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Akron has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The Zips and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 9.1 points. Brown is averaging 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

