Brown hosts Yale following Lewis’ 22-point game

Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 12-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-12, 6-7 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Yale after Landon Lewis scored 22 points in Brown’s 78-58 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears are 8-5 on their home court. Brown is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in Ivy League play. Yale ranks ninth in college basketball with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 5.2.

Brown’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Poulakidas is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 18.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 60.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.