Brown hosts Weiss and Columbia

Columbia Lions (16-4, 7-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Brown after Riley Weiss scored 25 points in Columbia’s 71-48 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears are 7-4 on their home court. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League with 12.2 assists per game led by Grace Arnolie averaging 4.1.

The Lions have gone 7-0 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Kitty Henderson averaging 6.3.

Brown averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 11.2 more points per game (73.8) than Brown gives up (62.6).

The Bears and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Weiss is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.