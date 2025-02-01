Brown hosts Princeton following Moreland’s 25-point game

Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-9, 4-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Princeton after Alyssa Moreland scored 25 points in Brown’s 65-57 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bears have gone 7-3 at home. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Moreland averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 5-1 in Ivy League play. Princeton averages 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Brown is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The Bears and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Gia Powell is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Skye Belker is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 63.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.