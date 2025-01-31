Brown and UCF host Houston

Houston Cougars (5-16, 1-9 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-12, 0-9 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Houston after Nevaeh Brown scored 25 points in UCF’s 75-64 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Knights have gone 6-6 at home. UCF averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cougars are 1-9 in Big 12 play. Houston is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

UCF is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Houston allows to opponents. Houston averages 59.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 70.9 UCF gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 7.7 points for the Knights. Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Laila Blair is averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.