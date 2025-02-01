Brown and the Alcorn State Braves take on conference foe Southern

Alcorn State Braves (4-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-12, 7-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destiny Brown and Alcorn State take on Aniya Gourdine and Southern on Saturday.

The Jaguars are 6-0 in home games. Southern is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves have gone 3-5 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern averages 58.6 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 72.1 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gourdine is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Aleighyah Fontenot is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

