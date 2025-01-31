Brown and Nicholls State host McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (16-5, 10-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-9, 6-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts McNeese after Robert Brown III scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 82-75 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Colonels have gone 6-3 in home games. Nicholls State scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Cowboys are 10-0 in Southland play. McNeese is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nicholls State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Collins is averaging 5.2 points and six rebounds for the Colonels. Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

