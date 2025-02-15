Brown and Arizona State host Utah

Utah Utes (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-17, 2-11 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces Utah after Jalyn Brown scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 85-76 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Sun Devils are 5-6 on their home court. Arizona State has a 4-14 record against teams over .500.

The Utes are 10-3 in Big 12 play. Utah has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arizona State is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, the same percentage Utah allows to opponents. Utah has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Utes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Gianna Kneepkens is shooting 51.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 0-10, averaging 66.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.