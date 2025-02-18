Broome, No. 1 Auburn Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johni Broome and No. 1 Auburn host Adou Thiero and Arkansas in SEC action.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 85.1 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Razorbacks are 4-8 in conference games. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 14.7 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 5.7.

Auburn scores 85.1 points, 16.2 more per game than the 68.9 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas scores 7.7 more points per game (76.1) than Auburn allows to opponents (68.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thiero is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Razorbacks. Zvonimir Ivisic is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.