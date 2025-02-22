Brooks leads UMass-Lowell against Vermont

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-11, 5-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-11, 9-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Vermont after Max Brooks scored 30 points in UMass-Lowell’s 98-79 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts are 10-2 on their home court. Vermont is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The River Hawks have gone 5-7 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks third in the America East with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooks averaging 6.2.

Vermont averages 65.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 74.5 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell scores 17.0 more points per game (81.1) than Vermont gives up (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Martin Somerville is averaging 14 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.