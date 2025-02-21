Brogna and the Stonehill Skyhawks take on conference foe Cent. Conn. St.

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-14, 6-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (20-6, 11-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Haid and Cent. Conn. St. host Todd Brogna and Stonehill in NEC action.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 6-7 in conference games. Stonehill has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.4 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 5.5 more points per game (69.5) than Cent. Conn. St. allows (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Haid is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Brogna is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

