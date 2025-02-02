Broadnax, Rice Owls take on the No. 19 Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Broadnax and Rice host PJ Haggerty and No. 19 Memphis in AAC play Sunday.

The Owls have gone 6-4 in home games. Rice has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 7-1 in AAC play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 2.5.

Rice is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Rice allows.

The Owls and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Hunter is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Haggerty is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.