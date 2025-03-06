Broadnax, Rice Owls host the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (17-12, 7-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-17, 4-13 AAC)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Washington and Wichita State visit Trae Broadnax and Rice in AAC action Thursday.

The Owls have gone 7-7 at home. Rice is third in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Shockers are 7-9 in conference play. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 8.8.

Rice is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Shockers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Jacob Dar is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Washington is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.