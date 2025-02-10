Broadnax leads Rice against North Texas after 21-point game

North Texas Mean Green (17-6, 8-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-12, 3-8 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays North Texas after Trae Broadnax scored 21 points in Rice’s 78-75 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 6-5 on their home court. Rice is second in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Broadnax averaging 4.4.

The Mean Green are 8-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas is the leader in the AAC giving up just 59.4 points per game while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Rice averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alem Huseinovic is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.8 points. Broadnax is shooting 34.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Moulaye Sissoko is averaging 7.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mean Green. Atin Wright is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.