Bristow and Tarleton State host Utah Valley

Tarleton State Texans (10-14, 5-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-7, 8-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -13.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Valley after Keitenn Bristow scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 91-54 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines have gone 9-0 in home games. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC in team defense, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Texans have gone 5-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State allows 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Utah Valley averages 76.3 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.0 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Bristow is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.