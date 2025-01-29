Brigham leads Bryant against UMBC after 29-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (8-10, 1-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-9, 4-3 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on UMBC after Ali Brigham scored 29 points in Bryant’s 68-54 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. Bryant is seventh in the America East scoring 57.3 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Retrievers are 1-5 in conference matchups. UMBC is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Bryant’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 57.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 59.3 Bryant gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brigham is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mia Mancini is averaging 8.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Retrievers. Jaden Walker is averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

