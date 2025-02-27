Brewer, Florida International Panthers square off against the Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls (16-12, 8-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-19, 2-12 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Brewer and Florida International host Adrian Wooley and Kennesaw State in CUSA action.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 in home games. Florida International leads the CUSA averaging 37.9 points in the paint. Brewer leads the Panthers scoring 9.2.

The Owls have gone 8-7 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamil Miller averaging 4.0.

Florida International makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kennesaw State’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Florida International has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Jonathan Aybar is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Wooley is averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.